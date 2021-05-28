Purpose Farm receives $20k from Duluth Trading Company on the Rachael Ray Show

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly four months ago, Purpose Farm lost everything in a tragic barn fire killing 11 animals.

Since then, the animal rehabilitation farm has been raising money online to help them rebuild and get back to their work.

(New York State Police)

This caught the attention of Rachael Ray, a nationally renowned TV cooking host, and her show. Sandra Seabrook and Purpose Farm were featured on the Rachael Ray Show. There Rachael announced ‘The Duluth Trading Company’ pledged $20,000 to help Sandra and her farm rebuild.

Along with the $20k, Sandra told the show she has raised over $60k.

Last year, Rachael’s own house burned down due to built up creosote in the chimney.