UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Parents should check the brand of their baby carriers, as 14,000 Infantino baby carriers are being recalled because of faulty buckles, which could cause a child to fall out.
The Infantino carriers were sold at Target and on Amazon late last year.
The recall includes the “go forward”, “flip front” and “up close” models.
No injuries have been reported.
The carriers were manufactured in China, if you have these popular baby carriers, you can return it and get a free replacement.
If you have any questions or concerns about the product give Infantino a call at 1-800-840-4916.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Coach Quentin Hillsman earns 300th victory as Syracuse upsets #5 Louisville 59-51
- 14,000 Infantino baby carriers recalled for faulty buckles
- Syracuse Police officers talk together for the first time since New Year’s Eve officer-involved shooting
- WATCH: After a sunny Sunday, snow is back in CNY tonight
- Orange County man thrown from snowmobile in Central New York, sent to hospital
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App