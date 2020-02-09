14,000 Infantino baby carriers recalled for faulty buckles

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Parents should check the brand of their baby carriers, as 14,000 Infantino baby carriers are being recalled because of faulty buckles, which could cause a child to fall out.

The Infantino carriers were sold at Target and on Amazon late last year.

The recall includes the “go forward”, “flip front” and “up close” models.

No injuries have been reported.

The carriers were manufactured in China, if you have these popular baby carriers, you can return it and get a free replacement.

If you have any questions or concerns about the product give Infantino a call at 1-800-840-4916.

