Ford recalling 262K heavy-duty pickup trucks for faulty tailgate latches

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Ford is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates may open unexpectedly.

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from 2017 through 2019. All of the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle and Ford says water can get into the wiring and cause a short circuit.

Trucks with mechanical tailgate releases are unaffected.

There have not been any reports of crashes or injuries.

