Ford recalling cars due to hydraulic defect

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Ford is recalling more than 600,000 cars to fix a hydraulic defect that could lead to crashes.
The recall covers certain versions of the 2006 to 2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, and Lincoln MKZ.
The automaker says it has identified at least 15 accidents that may have occurred because of the defect.
The episode is the latest in a series of major recalls for Ford. In June, Ford recalled 1.2 million Explorer SUV’s that could be at risk of losing steering control.
