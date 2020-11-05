Ford recalls over 375,000 Explorers to fix suspension problem that caused multiple crashes

Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes.
The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017.
They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter. The automaker says the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control.
A toe link puts weight on the tires so they stay on the ground. Ford says six people were hurt in the crashes.
Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.
