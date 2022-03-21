NEW YORK (WWTI) — Fresh-cut produce distributed in New York has been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration.

This includes all fresh call fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips produced by the company Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. processed at its Depew, New York production facilities. This recall was issued after results from the environmental program found Listeria monocytogenes on surfaces where products are packaged into containers.

Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper-evident seal and identified with a “Best if Used By” date between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022.

Ready-to-eat dips are provided in 7oz clear plastic clamshell containers with a Best if Used By date of March 15, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

Recalled items from the facility were distributed in NY and surrounding states and a listing of products subject to the recall are listed below:

Product DescriptionUPC
Wegmans 10oz Watermelon Chunks077890209066
Wegmans 24oz Mini Hearts077890938096
Wegmans 32oz Watermelon Chunks077890246610
Wegmans 32oz Pineapple Spears077890251843
Wegmans 32oz Cantaloupe Spears077890260579
Wegmans 32oz Melon Trio077890495520
Fresh Harvest 18oz Cantaloupe Spears64779300398
Fresh Harvest 18oz Melon Trio64779300400
Fresh Harvest 18oz Pineapple Spears64779300397
Fresh Harvest 18oz Watermelon Chunks64779300469
Fresh Harvest 6# Pine Bucket64779300011
Fresh Harvest Small fruit platter w/raspberry dip64779300336
Fresh Harvest Small veggie platter w/ranch64779300337
Lexington Co-op 10oz Melon Combo64779300370
Lexington Co-op 10oz Cantaloupe Chunk (4/cs)64779300369
Lexington Co-op 10oz Honeydew Chunk (2/cs)64779300370
Lexington Co-op 10oz Mixed fruit64779300374
Lexington Co-op 10oz Pineapple chunks64779300372
Lexington Co-op 10oz Watermelon Chunks64779300373
Lexington Co-op 32oz Fruit Bowl64779300360
Lexington Co-op 32oz Melon Trios64779300403
Lexington Co-op 32oz Pineapple Spears64779300401
Lexington Co-op 32oz Watermelon Chunks64779300468
Tops Large CantaloupeBBD on bottom of container
Tops Large Mixed MelonBBD on bottom of container
Tops Large PineappleBBD on bottom of container
Tops Large WatermelonBBD on bottom of container
Tops Small CantaloupeBBD on bottom of container
Tops Small Mixed MelonBBD on bottom of container
Tops Small PineappleBBD on bottom of container
Tops Small WatermelonBBD on bottom of container
Fruit Fresh Up Raspberry Dip (7oz)64779300105

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Short-term symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Although no illnesses have been reported with the products, consumers who still have any of the listed products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume them and discard the products immediately.

Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.