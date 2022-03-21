NEW YORK (WWTI) — Fresh-cut produce distributed in New York has been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration.
This includes all fresh call fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips produced by the company Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. processed at its Depew, New York production facilities. This recall was issued after results from the environmental program found Listeria monocytogenes on surfaces where products are packaged into containers.
Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper-evident seal and identified with a “Best if Used By” date between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022.
Ready-to-eat dips are provided in 7oz clear plastic clamshell containers with a Best if Used By date of March 15, 2022, to March 31, 2022.
Recalled items from the facility were distributed in NY and surrounding states and a listing of products subject to the recall are listed below:
|Product Description
|UPC
|Wegmans 10oz Watermelon Chunks
|077890209066
|Wegmans 24oz Mini Hearts
|077890938096
|Wegmans 32oz Watermelon Chunks
|077890246610
|Wegmans 32oz Pineapple Spears
|077890251843
|Wegmans 32oz Cantaloupe Spears
|077890260579
|Wegmans 32oz Melon Trio
|077890495520
|Fresh Harvest 18oz Cantaloupe Spears
|64779300398
|Fresh Harvest 18oz Melon Trio
|64779300400
|Fresh Harvest 18oz Pineapple Spears
|64779300397
|Fresh Harvest 18oz Watermelon Chunks
|64779300469
|Fresh Harvest 6# Pine Bucket
|64779300011
|Fresh Harvest Small fruit platter w/raspberry dip
|64779300336
|Fresh Harvest Small veggie platter w/ranch
|64779300337
|Lexington Co-op 10oz Melon Combo
|64779300370
|Lexington Co-op 10oz Cantaloupe Chunk (4/cs)
|64779300369
|Lexington Co-op 10oz Honeydew Chunk (2/cs)
|64779300370
|Lexington Co-op 10oz Mixed fruit
|64779300374
|Lexington Co-op 10oz Pineapple chunks
|64779300372
|Lexington Co-op 10oz Watermelon Chunks
|64779300373
|Lexington Co-op 32oz Fruit Bowl
|64779300360
|Lexington Co-op 32oz Melon Trios
|64779300403
|Lexington Co-op 32oz Pineapple Spears
|64779300401
|Lexington Co-op 32oz Watermelon Chunks
|64779300468
|Tops Large Cantaloupe
|BBD on bottom of container
|Tops Large Mixed Melon
|BBD on bottom of container
|Tops Large Pineapple
|BBD on bottom of container
|Tops Large Watermelon
|BBD on bottom of container
|Tops Small Cantaloupe
|BBD on bottom of container
|Tops Small Mixed Melon
|BBD on bottom of container
|Tops Small Pineapple
|BBD on bottom of container
|Tops Small Watermelon
|BBD on bottom of container
|Fruit Fresh Up Raspberry Dip (7oz)
|64779300105
According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Short-term symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Although no illnesses have been reported with the products, consumers who still have any of the listed products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume them and discard the products immediately.
Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.