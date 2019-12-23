Hallmark recalls candles due to possibility of glass jar breaking

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Hallmark is recalling a line of its scented candles over fire and laceration concerns.
The recall involves more than 4,000 balsam soy blend jar candles.
According to the consumer product safety commission, when the candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible cuts and fire hazards. No injuries have been reported, but Hallmark has received six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage.
