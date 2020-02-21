Kolcraft inclined infant sleepers being recalled to prevent risk of suffocation

(WSYR-TV) — Inclined infant sleepers are being recalled to prevent the risk of suffocation.

Kolcraft is recalling about 51,000 units of its inclined sleeper accessory, according to their website.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the recall went into effect after infant fatalities were reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products.

The infants died after rolling from their back onto their side or stomach.

According to Consumer Reports, there were no reported incidents or injuries associated with the Kolcraft products.

The inclined sleeper is the only part being recalled.

Owners are encouraged to stop using the accessory and return them for a refund.

