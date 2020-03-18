Closings
Recall issued for two Wegmans branded salmon products

Recalls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two products sold in Wegmans stores are being recalled due to potential health hazards.

Raw Seafoods, Inc is initiating a recall of two Wegmans branded salmon products due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

The recalled products are:

  • Wegmans Ginger Salmon, Oven Safe – 6474
  • Wegmans Salmon Teriyaki, Oven Safe – 6408

Consumers who have purchased the designated products are instructed to return the products to their place of purchase. Consumers may contact the company at (508) 673-0111 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

