Trader Joe’s recalls egg salad and old fashioned potato salad

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Trader Joe’s egg salad and old fashioned potato salad have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
The products have been removed from stores out of an abundance of caution.
Customers who’ve already purchased it are advised to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.
Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. No illnesses have been reported.
