SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the second year in a row, a U.S. president has officially recognized Indigenous Peoples Day.

On October 7, President Biden released “A Proclamation on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, 2022” where he honored Native Americans and officially proclaimed October 10, 2022 as Indigenous Peoples Day.

“For centuries, Indigenous Peoples were forcibly removed from ancestral lands, displaced, assimilated, and banned from worshiping or performing many sacred ceremonies,” said Biden.

This proclamation comes after hundreds of years of Native Americans fighting for their rights.

Indigenous Peoples Day is a holiday that celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. It is usually on the second Monday of October.

For many Native Americans, Columbus Day is a celebration of 500 years of oppression and violence by the means of European explorers.

The day wasn’t proposed by Indigenous peoples until 1977, at a United Nations meeting. Then, the ball didn’t start rolling until South Dakota officially replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day in 1989.

States and cities that have adopted Indigenous Peoples Day

State City Holiday Alaska ALL Indigenous Peoples Day Arizona Phoenix Both California Berkley Both Los Angeles Indigenous Peoples Day Sacramento Considering Change San Fernando Both Santa Cruz Indigenous Peoples Day Colorado Boulder Indigenous Peoples Day Denver Indigenous Peoples Day Durango Indigenous Peoples Day Connecticut Hartford Considering Change Georgia Atlanta Considering Change Illinois Chicago Both Idaho Moscow Indigenous Peoples Day Iowa Davenport Indigenous Peoples Day Kansas Lawrence Indigenous Peoples Day Maine Banger Indigenous Peoples Day Belfast Indigenous Peoples Day Orono Indigenous Peoples Day Massachusetts Cambridge Indigenous Peoples Day Maryland Baltimore Considering Change Michigan Aplena Indigenous Peoples Day Ann Harbor Indigenous Peoples Day Traverse City Indigenous Peoples Day Minnesota Bemidji Indigenous Peoples Day Grand Rapids Both Minneapolis Indigenous Peoples Day Red Wing Indigenous Peoples Day St. Paul Indigenous Peoples Day Montana Missoula Indigenous Peoples Day Nebraska Lincoln Indigenous Peoples Day New Hampshire Durham Both New Mexico Albuquerque Indigenous Peoples Day Sandoval County Both Santa Fe Indigenous Peoples Day New York Akron Both Ithaca Indigenous Peoples Day Lewiston Both Newstead Both Tompkins County Both North Carolina Asheville Both Carrboro Indigenous Peoples Day North Dakota Fargo Indigenous Peoples Day Ohio Oberlin Indigenous Peoples Day Oklahoma Anadarko Indigenous Peoples Day Norman Indigenous Peoples Day Tahlequah Indigenous Peoples Day Tulsa Indigenous Peoples Day Oregon Corvallis Indigenous Peoples Day Eugene Indigenous Peoples Day Multnomah County Indigenous Peoples Day Portland Indigenous Peoples Day South Dakota ALL Indigenous Peoples Day Texas Austin Indigenous Peoples Day Bexar County Indigenous Peoples Day Utah Salt Lake City Both Virginia Charlottesville Indigenous Peoples Day Vermont ALL Indigenous Peoples Day Washington Olympia Indigenous Peoples Day Seattle Indigenous Peoples Day Snohomish County Indigenous Peoples Day Spokane Indigenous Peoples Day Yakima Indigenous Peoples Day Wisconsin Madison Both

Indigenous Peoples Day events in Syracuse, N.Y.:

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrate and Refocus

This event will include Haudenosaunee speakers, Haudenosaunee singing, Onondaga vendors, speakers and tablets representing local community groups and a series of short films.

WHEN: October 10, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

October 10, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. WHERE: Everson Museum plaza

Everson Museum plaza ADMISSION: Free

