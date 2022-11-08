ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Latest New York State data from the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has revealed assaults on staff in NYS prisons have already surpassed a single record year.

Prison violence has dramatically increased since April 1, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), which is the same date that the HALT Act was fully implemented in NYS Prisons.

The HALT act limits the amount of time an inmate can spend in solitary confinement to 15 days.

The NYSCOPBA Union is demanding a response from The New York State Legislature to repeal the HALT Act after the recent statistics published by DOCCS show the single-year record for assaults on staff by incarcerated individuals was set in mid-October.

“This is a sad day for New York. Not only are the members of NYSCOPBA, who continue to work in the harshest of working conditions being assaulted at never-before-seen rates, but their health and safety is being ignored by those who are charged with protecting the State workforce, the elected leaders of the New York State Legislature,” said NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers.

“Through their continued ignorance and refusal to acknowledge months of the data that disproves the belief that the HALT Act would ‘improve safety in our prisons’, more and more New Yorker’s lives are forever changed and altered due to needless suffering and violence.”

Over the past decade, assaults on staff have doubled from 1.5 assaults per day in 2012 to over 3.2 assaults per day in 2021.

Overall violence in prisons, both inmate-on-staff assaults, and inmate-on-inmate assaults, has risen nearly 30 percent since April 1, 2022.

“Stop being fearful of the advocate community who rely on trigger words to distort reality and stand up for the men and women who keep New York safe,” said President Powers.

NYSCOPBA has held a series of “Restore Safety in our Facilities” rallies across New York State. Over the course of a week, hundreds of officers, community members, and families gathered to raise awareness of the violence crisis.