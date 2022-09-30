SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Organizations have come from all over the United States to Florida to help residents get back on their feet.

Madeline Clark, with the Red Cross in Central New York, says she’ll be managing a shelter in Sarasota. When her plane landed in Miami, and she started driving to Tampa, she started to see some of the damage.

“Trees that have been just ripped out of the ground, we drove by a mobile home park that was just completely flooded and you could see the tops of the mobile homes,” Clarke said.

Her colleagues told her, the city was without electricity and they were under a boil water order.

“I will probably be working with somebody who specializes in feeding, so preparing large amounts of food for shelter residents, we will have mental health professionals that will be working in the shelter,” Clarke continued.

Clark says this is a time when everyone needs to come together.

“This is how we help each other as we roll our sleeves up and we go all in and we do what we can, so think about volunteering, and if you can volunteer think about maybe donating in some way to the Red Cross.”