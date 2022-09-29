SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Florida is taking all the help it can get, including support from right here in Syracuse.

Madeline Clark works for the Red Cross in Syracuse where she responds to house fires and floods in the area, but nothing of this scale.

“We call them billion-dollar storms,” she said. “They are only going to be more frequent, so getting practice and knowing how to work for communities and build resiliency as we do face these more frequent storms I think is really important.”

With this being the largest disaster she has responded to, she can’t help but have plenty of emotions as she heads down to Florida.

“Well, fear is one of them,” she said. “I am pretty scared but we have been given a lot of good training at the red cross on how to take care of yourself while you are taking care of others.”

And thanks to that training she doesn’t expect to have much of a problem at all.

“I think the one that I’ve really learned while working with people in traumatic situations is it’s really a good idea to slow down and think about things before you make decisions,” she said.

She chooses to look at this as an opportunity to learn because she and her co-workers at Red Cross believe these storms will become more common.

“I’m really thankful that I’ve been given this opportunity to help people out during such a situation,” she said.

“At the end of the day, Red cross and my values are the same which are if somebody is in trouble, help them,” Clark continued. “And this is the way that I can do that, that’s all I want to do, is help people.”