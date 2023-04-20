SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to entertain your kids during the summer but don’t know what to do? Why not sign them up for a summer camp at the MOST?

The MOST is hosting week-long summer camps for kids that run Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with optional aftercare available from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for an additional fee.

Registration for the camps is open now until the camps sell out. The three camps include the ‘Junior Scientist Camp’ for ages four through seven, ‘Be the Scientist Camp’ for ages eight through 12 and the ‘SUNY ESF Summer Science Week’ for graduating eighth graders.

Both scientist camps start the week of June 26 and go through the week of August 14 with two breaks during the week of July 3 and July 24. The SUNY ESF Summer Science Week runs from July 24 to the 28.

The cost per camper per week is $300 and $250 for museum members.

Campers can attend camp for multiple weeks if they want, however, according to the MOST there is significant content repetition between session weeks of the same camp.

The MOST 2023 Summer Camps

Junior Scientist Camp

“Young children are natural scientists – they are curious, inquisitive, and always ready to explore! The MOST’s Junior Scientist Camp encourages that scientific spirit through stories, music, and sensory play, all designed to inspire young children to begin discovering the world around them,” stated the MOST.

Be the Scientist Camp

“Each day of camp brings new opportunities to ‘Be the Scientist’ with engaging lessons and activities that simulate the work of real scientists in the field – from astronauts and forensic scientists to chemists and marine biologists!” stated the MOST.

SUNY ESF Summer Science Week

“Join us as we explore local natural and built sites throughout Syracuse and surrounding areas to explore sustainability, environmental engineering, and other solutions to climate change in our local community! The majority of this camp takes place outdoors,” stated the MOST.

