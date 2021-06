NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko is urging the European Union to reconsider trade policies he says hurt Central New York dairy farms.

The EU is set to impose new requirements for a wide range of food and agricultural products exported from the U.S. on August 21.

In a letter sent to the EU ambassador, Katko and other lawmakers are asking to delay this date and reconsider the new regulations. Katko said the rules undermine farmers’ abilities to access European markets.