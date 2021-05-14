Rep. Katko helps pass bipartisan legislation to protect pregnant women in the workplace

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Representative John Katko announced the House passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a bipartisan legislation Katko introduced alongside democratic representatives Jerrold Nadler, Lucy McBath, and Bobby Scott, and republican Jaime Herrera Beutler.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act addressed legal ambiguities to protect pregnant workers on the job. It is closely modeled after the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) by requiring workplaces to reasonably accommodate pregnant women so they can continue working instead of being forced to leave their positions.

“I’m glad to work across the aisle to advance this important piece of bipartisan legislation to ensure no mother or mother-to-be in this nation has to choose between being a parent and keeping their job.” Rep. John Katko

This legislation also prohibits hiring discrimination based on accommodation needs surrounding pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions.