SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Chief Development Officer for the Rescue Mission says they really need warm clothing for the cold winter months ahead.

Tori Shires says they’re nearing the end of November and they only have enough clothing for the next couple of weeks.

“Right now, we certainly don’t have enough items to get us through the winter in Syracuse, 100% we do not,” says Shires.

She said the need seems to be growing more and more. “We saw a dip during COVID, and during COVID the evictions there was a stay, there was a moratorium on evictions, so during COVID our numbers dipped, and now that the eviction moratorium is up so our numbers are back at pre-pandemic levels.”

She’s asking the community to donate hats, gloves, coats, sweaters, sweatpants, or anything else they can provide.

