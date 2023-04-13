SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s an organization, you may not know a lot about, but has been playing an incredibly crucial role in the lives of Central New York families, just beginning their journey in America.

Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment Center (RISE) is hosting its 5th Annual Night of Nations Event, at Syracuse University Veterans Resource Center on April 27.

Tickets can be purchased here. Community tickets start at $80 for a community ticket and at $300 for a group of four.

NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano will emcee the event.

“Night of Nations is a predominant source of funding to allow RISE to continue and enhance essential services to empower refugees and immigrants here in Central New York. Please consider a generous donation that will make a significant difference in the continuation of programs to support self-sufficiency for hundreds of New Americans on their journey,” stated the RISE website.

Executive director of RISE, Haji Adan talked to NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky and Christie Casciano about the mission of RISE, which is an organization for refugees, run by refugees.

