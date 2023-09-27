SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York is expanding. The goal is to help meet the growing number of families in need.

Six new suites will be added to the unfinished space on the fourth floor of the CNY Ronald McDonald House at 1100 East Genesee Street in Syracuse, renovating over 9000 square feet. The $1 million expansion will offer a comfortable, spacious space for families who need it the most.

“Those suites will be provided to families who are multi-generational families, families who work remotely whose children are undergoing treatment who may be immune-compromised, and what we noticed was the needs of our families were evolving. And we needed to evolve and grow with those needs,” said Beth Trunfio, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York.

Construction for the project is slated to begin this fall. It’s expected to take about six to nine months to be finished.

The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York is always looking for support from the community, and any donation can help go a long way.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the project, click here.