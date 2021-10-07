Robbery suspect dead after shootout with police at Rochester Family Dollar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a suspect is dead after officers walked in on a robbery attempt at a Family Dollar in Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriot Sullivan, officers were called to the Family Dollar on West Main Street in the city around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two officers arriving on the scene “walked into a robbery in progress,” and exchanged fire with the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said no officers, customers, or employees were hurt.

Further details about the suspect and the events inside the store remain under investigation.

“It’s very preliminary,” Herriot-Sullivan said. “We’re getting our details straight and conducting interviews, getting information from people, so it’s going to take a little bit before we have a full explanation about what happened from the point that the incident started.”

Herriot-Sullivan, who announced her impending retirement earlier that day, said footage from inside the store would provide more clarity in time.

“They’ve got all that video,” she said. “They’ve got body worn video. All that has to be reviewed.”

UPDATE: No officers or people inside the store were hit. The New York State Attorney Generals Office is taking over the investigation since it involved an officer using their weapon. Authorities will also be going through surveillance footage inside & outside the Family Dollar. — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) October 7, 2021

The New York State Attorney Generals’ Office has taken on the investigation, as is protocol for any fatal shooting involving a police officer in the state.

Extremely large RPD presence on W. Main. More police arriving now including NYSP. W. Main blocked off from Jefferson almost down to Genesee St. More details as they emerge from @News_8 @AlexWROCLove pic.twitter.com/XWb9SXLwPF — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) October 7, 2021

The Rochester Police Department is expected to provide a further update Wednesday afternoon.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.