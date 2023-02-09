SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those who love to run or walk, why not do it while animals cheer you on?

A 5K run will be hosted by the Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The Zoo Run Run will begin at 7 a.m. in the zoo courtyard and have multiple waves. The course will take runners through the zoo’s Wildlife Trail and who might you see? Snow leopards, red pandas, elephants, wolves, camels, penguins and more!

Photo provided by Rosamond Gifford Zoo Photo provided by Rosamond Gifford Zoo

The zoo says you can run as a lone wolf, or build up a team and run as a pack!

As an incentive to get outside through the winter and start to support the animals at the zoo, people can start running, or walking right now!

“The Zoo Run Run is the crossroads of exercise and education,” said Heidi Strong, Friends of the Zoo Director of Development. “The immersive experience puts runners on a vibrant and colorful course pulsing with life, and later offers the chance to learn more about these rare animals. It is truly a unique way to spend the day!”

Photo provided by Rosamond Gifford Zoo Photo provided by Rosamond Gifford Zoo

It costs $32 for zoo members to participate in the race, virtually or in person, and $35 for non-members. The zoo encourages people to fundraise more if they would like!

All participants will receive the following after the race:

A finisher medal

Post-race snacks

Free zoo admission on race day

According to the zoo, participants who bring in additional monetary donations can earn Zoo Run Run swag such as a T-shirt, water bottle, fanny pack and more.

Photo provided by Rosamond Gifford Zoo

The start times will be staggered so the race does not get congested and chip timing will be used to find out the top finishers of the race.

Prizes will also be awarded to the first and second place female, male and non-binary runners.

A Joey Fun Run will begin around 10 a.m. for kids aged seven years and younger. The run includes one lap around the zoo and all participants will receive a finisher medal.

All proceeds from the Zoo Run Run will go to support the Zoo’s mission to connect people to the natural world by giving engaging guest experiences, outstanding animal care, and conservation education.