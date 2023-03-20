ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot by police on Milburn Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to Lt. Greg Bello, police were searching for an adult male who was suspected to be involved in incidents in Monroe County. Once the man was found outside of a residence on Milburn Street. Bello said weapons were introduced and shots were fired.

RPD said that the male was struck by a bullet that was shot by police and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Francis Parker School No. 23 was put on lockout due to police activity. A News 8 crew says that kids were seen getting picked up from the school.

The area will be shut down to traffic as police continue to investigate the incident.