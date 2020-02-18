DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Ryan Newman remains in a Florida hospital on Tuesday following a horrific crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500.
According to a new statement released Tuesday afternoon, Newman is “awake and speaking with family and doctors” at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.
“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country,” the statement reads.
Newman, who is part of the Roush Fenway Racing team, was in the lead in the last lap of overtime on Monday night when his car slammed into the wall and flipped onto its roof. Another car then hit Newman’s in the driver’s side, sending it skidding upside-down along the track.
After medics removed him from his car, Newman was rushed to Halifax Medical Center.
Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark released a statement Tuesday morning saying Newman was still in the hospital.
“On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman’s family, we’d like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all,” Newmark said. “Ryan remains at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available.”
Newman’s team released an initial statement to anxious fans late Monday night, letting them know the driver was in serious condition but was expected to survive.
LATEST DAYTONA 500 COVERAGE:
- Blaney’s attempted push of Newman led to violent crash
- Ryan Newman ‘awake and speaking’ in hospital after horrific Daytona 500 crash
- PHOTOS: Denny Hamlin celebrates Daytona 500 win
- Hamlin and Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500
- Racing world takes to social media reacting to Ryan Newman crash at Daytona 500
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App