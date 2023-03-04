SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since 1993, Central New York has been shining a light on Syracuse’s local musical talent! On March 3, yet another annual award show was held at the Landmark Theater, to honor the winners!

The SAMMYS winners are chosen through submissions that are sent to the SAMMYS Board by musicians in Syracuse nearby area.

SAMMYS Winners:

…drum roll please…

Artist NameEntry TitleCategory
All Poets & HeroesGive it to me StraightSingle
Paul CaseThis LoveSinger/Songwriter
EverettAlien’s AttemptElectronic
Tom RaselyNylonOther…
Shawn Seals & SMXSession files #1R&B
Cloey Tiernoi fell in love with the rainPop
Steven CaliOwn Kinda FixCountry
London McDanielThe Christmas AlbumJazz
Adam BrooksAdam Brooks Ain’t All About You (double album)Jam Band
Stone ThrowerThis is PermanentHard Rock
John CadleyI Never KnewAmericana
Slick Fashionz & Queeto ABF
Ft .All Bout Famil		The world is YoursHip-Hop/Rap
Bell & SgroiCandy AppleAlternative
Glass ImageMixed EmotionsRock

And for this years People Choice Awards, there was a record breaking amount of votes that were counted!

People’s Choice Winners:

…drum roll please…

ArtistsCam Caruso
EventsOswego Harborfest
OrganizationsOswego High School Marching Buccaneers
VenuesGibby’s Irish Pub

And of course, other awards that were given out last night!

…drum roll please…

Brian Bourke Award for Best New ArtistDylan Michael
Community Spirit AwardJane Stebbins-Skowron
Jack O Bocchino AwardNeil Daley
Founders AwardLiz Nowak