SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Sandy Creek man is being held without bail in the Oswego County Jail after being charged in a deadly crash that killed two people back in June.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Robinson, 40, was arrested Thursday and arraigned on several charges, including vehicular manslaughter, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on June 10 in the Town of Albion, Robinson was driving a 2006 Ford pickup truck on State Route 104 when he crossed over and entered the other lane. As a result, the truck crashed into a 2011 Toyota Camry heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Camry, Annemarie McDermott, 62, and her passenger, Richard McDermott, 66, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash is still under investigation.