Saratoga Race Track prepares to welcome fans back to the races

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Thoroughbreds are back in the Spa City as training gets underway at the Saratoga Race Track.

While the horses gear up to race, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) is preparing to let fans back in the stands, now that Governor Cuomo has announced race tracks can allow spectators at 20 percent capacity.

“Numbers will continue to increase as New Yorkers get vaccinated rapidly,” said Pat McKenna, Communications Director of the NYRA.

If you’re looking to get back in the stands, NYRA says its working on ticketing options, reviewing the guidelines from the state, and figuring out how to allow fans back equitably and fairly.