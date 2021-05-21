Seabreeze Amusement Park opens this Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 142nd season, Seabreeze Amusement Park will open its gates.

Seabreeze is celebrating the 101st anniversary of the rollercoaster Jack Rabbit and the handcrafted Carousel turns 25 this year.

“Our 2021 opening is especially meaningful this year as families look for safe and fun ways to get outside and enjoy the summer season after a tough 2020 for all,” said Rob Norris, President of Seabreeze. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the park on this monumental year to enjoy our beloved rides, games, and attractions once again!”

Season Passports and One Day Tickets are now available for guests to purchase online in advance of their visit. For more information on Seabreeze’s 2021 season, visit www.seabreeze.com.