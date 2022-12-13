Sheriff Hilton with members of OCSO and the children they shopped with

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is helping to put a smile on a child this holiday season with “Shop with a Hero.”

On Sunday, December 11, The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Police, Troopers and Phoenix Police took on another important job besides protecting the people of Oswego County: Christmas shopping for families in need.

Through Shop with a Hero, officers paired up with a child in the community and shopped for that child’s family with them. This year, each child was given $275 to spend at Walmart.

“This event is always important to the Sheriff’s Office because we love being able to show kids that law enforcement cares about them and wants to make their Christmas special,” said Sheriff Don Hilton. “It’s really a joyful morning for us; spending time with these kids, helping them make wishes come true for their families and giving them the holiday, they deserve.”

Investigator Christy Bunce with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said it’s an opportunity to build positive relationships.

“Sometimes when the police show up at the door, it’s not someone’s best day,” Bunce said. “But this is an opportunity for the police to interact with the community in a really positive way.”

Each child was paired with a sheriff’s officer, corrections officer, police officer, firefighter, paramedic or another volunteer.

Several agencies participated in Sunday’s festivities, including NYS Troopers, Oswego Police Department, Phoenix Police Department and more.

“They will shop for stuff for their little brothers or sisters,” Sergeant Robert Wells said. “We have to say, ‘Are you getting anything for yourself?’ “

After shopping, officers wrapped their gifts while the kids enjoyed lunch donated by Chick-Fil-A and GJP Pizza. For five years, the program has been creating an environment for positive interactions with happy memories for children and officers alike.

Shop with a Hero began as an initiative in Phoenix Police Department and is supported by the Oswego City County Youth Bureau and United Way of Greater Oswego County. The Oswego Police Department also helped fund the event through a grant obtained through the First Responders Children Foundation.

Investigator English helps his shopping pal cross items off his list Sheriff Hilton guides his shopping buddy with her wrapped gifts through the store Sergeant Wells and Investigator Bunce help the children they were paired with shop for their families

Photos provided by Oswego County Sheriff’s Office