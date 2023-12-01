ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to multiple sources, it appears The College of Saint Rose will be closing its doors following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year.

That message was echoed in a statement from the Capital Region Delegation. The impending closure comes in the wake of the college’s recent announcement declaring the need for financial aid from the city of Albany and New York State.

The college stated that they have faced a significant drop in enrollment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school reportedly relies on tuition for 80% of its total budget.

According to the delegation, the college is committed to working toward a seamless transition for current students and faculty. In addition to its students, the school currently supports hundreds of jobs and owns roughly 87 properties in Albany.

“Founded in 1920, the College of Saint Rose has been an anchor of higher education in the Capital Region for over a century, playing a crucial role in shaping the academic and cultural landscape of our community. Its closure will have an outsized impact on the City of Albany, higher education in the broader Capital Region, and leaves many students, faculty, and community members with more questions than answers.” the Capital Region Delegation stated.

“I understand that President White will address the College community tomorrow. She has expressed to us that communicating with the Saint Rose community is the College’s first responsibility. She has promised to share updates following that meeting.” said New York State Assemblyman John McDonald.