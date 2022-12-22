Cross-country skiing is one of the seven original events from the first Winter Olympics. The Olympics didn’t add Alpine skiing for another 12 years.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you ready to ‘Ski the East’ this winter season?

Below is a list of ski mountains that are ready for business! As a reminder, many of these areas are state or locally-owned, so get out there, enjoy the powder and support the sport of skiing!

Greek Peak Mountain Resort

Located in Cortland and just minutes off of I-81, Greek Peak Mountain Resort has 220 skiable acres and a 952 ft vertical drop.

With eight different lifts and 55 trails to choose from, this mountain has great terrain for beginners and experts.

For the month of December, the hours of operation are the following:

Monday through Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And if you don’t like skiing, there is tubing, a spa, and fine dining at the resort!

Labrador Mountain

Located on Route 91, Truxton, Labrador Mountain has 23 trails and a 689 ft vertical drop.

Starting this upcoming season, the mountain will be open on Wednesday, December 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday weather depending.

The mountain will then be open again on Saturday Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and night skiing to come!

Song Mountain

Located on Mountain Road in Tully, Song Mountain has 24 trails and a 700 ft vertical drop.

Song Mountain says it will be open Saturday, December 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and night skiing to come!

Snow Ridge Ski Resort

With a whopping 230 inches of average annual snowfall, Snow Ridge is where you wanna be for the powder!

Located in Turin, NY, on the eastern edge of the Tug Hull plateau, there are 31 trails available, five lifts and a 500 ft vertical drop.

On Friday, December 23, the mountain will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Night skiing is available during peak season on Thursdays and Fridays.

McCauley Mountain Ski Area

Located in the Town of Webb, N.Y., McCauley Mountain has 21 trails and a 633 vertical drop.

With two T-bar tows, two rope tows, and one double chairlift, you can see some High Peaks from the summit.

McCauley Mountain began its season on Saturday, December 17.

Woods Valley

Located on State Route 46 in Westernville, Woods Valley has 22 trails to offer with a 450 ft vertical drop.

With the mountain having six different lifts, it’s perfect for night skiing!

Woods Valley will be open on Saturday, Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and snow tubing from 12 to 4 p.m.

Closed on Christmas Day and then open again daily for skiing, night skiing and even snow tubing!

The area also has a newly renovated lodge that has the Taproom 46 Bar inside and more.