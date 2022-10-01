The Syracuse Savings Bank Building is a historic building in Syracuse. Today, its occupied by Bank of America.

CLINTON SQUARE (WSYR-TV) — The Slowdown Move Over Festival will be held in Clinton Square on October 2 from noon to 8 p.m.

Presented by Humana, the event supports first responders who work roadside emergencies and raises awareness for the New York move-over law.

There will be vehicles from the fire department, ambulance, police department, DOT, and more.

Music performances include:

Devon Lawton & The Inlaws at 12:30 p.m.

The Bomb at 2:30 p.m.

The Blacklites at 4:30 p.m.

Dirtroad Ruckus at 6:30 p.m.

Food trucks and refreshments include:

Johnny Gee’s BBQ

Oompa Loompyas

Happy Eating Grounds

Elbita’s Cocina

Wine slushies & beer

Click here to make a donation for the event. All proceeds go to the Samaritan Center in downtown Syracuse.