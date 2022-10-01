CLINTON SQUARE (WSYR-TV) — The Slowdown Move Over Festival will be held in Clinton Square on October 2 from noon to 8 p.m.
Presented by Humana, the event supports first responders who work roadside emergencies and raises awareness for the New York move-over law.
There will be vehicles from the fire department, ambulance, police department, DOT, and more.
Music performances include:
- Devon Lawton & The Inlaws at 12:30 p.m.
- The Bomb at 2:30 p.m.
- The Blacklites at 4:30 p.m.
- Dirtroad Ruckus at 6:30 p.m.
Food trucks and refreshments include:
- Johnny Gee’s BBQ
- Oompa Loompyas
- Happy Eating Grounds
- Elbita’s Cocina
- Wine slushies & beer
Click here to make a donation for the event. All proceeds go to the Samaritan Center in downtown Syracuse.