VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 43-year-old Daniel D. Chilson was arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree, a class “A-1” felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class “E” felony after his mother was found dead in her Van Buren home.

New York State Police say they were dispatched by the Onondaga County 911 to a reported suspicious death at 684 Idlewood Boulevard North in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on December 6 at 9:39 a.m.

After Troopers arrived on the scene, they found 74-year-old Leora A. Chilson dead inside her bedroom. Troopers say the victim’s adult son Daniel, who lived at the home with her, was at the scene and taken into custody.

After further investigation, Daniel Chilson was arrested and charged with the following:

Murder in the second degree, a class “A-1” felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class “E” felony

State police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and Baldwinsville Police Department.

Daniel Chilson was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center according to police and on Wednesday Morning he attended a virtual CAP Court arraignment where he plead not guilty.

He is scheduled to appear in Van Buren court on December 12 at 12:00 p.m. for a preliminary hearing. He will remain in custody until then and is not eligible for bail.

The investigation is ongoing.