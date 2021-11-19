Special delivery! Santa’s Mailbox arrives in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg is receiving a special delivery on Friday.
As the Christmas holiday season is right around the corner, children in the City of Ogdensburg can now ensure their annual wishlist is delivered directly to Santa.
Beginning on November 19, Santa’s Mailbox will be outside Ogdensburg City Hall. Local residents can place their letters in the mailbox for delivery to the North Pole.
All letters will receive a response from Santa if they are placed in the Mailbox by December 20, 2021. Below is a letter regarding the Mailbox from the big man himself:
Christmas is almost here and I couldn’t be happier; it’s my favorite time of year! We’re busy at the North Pole getting everything ready for our BIG trip. Stopping in the North Country to visit all the children there is the best part! It won’t be long ‘til we’re loading up the sleigh and setting off on our journey.
Once again, we’ve asked the Elves to keep close watch over our Mailbox to the North Pole that will be located at Ogdensburg’s City Hall. Beginning Friday, November 19th you will be able to mail me your letters and Christmas wish lists! Don’t forget I like to make sure that everyone gets a special note back, so please include your return address and we’ll take care of the rest.
To ensure you receive a response before Christmas Day drop your letters at my City Hall Mailbox before noon on Monday, December 20th. As always, Mrs. Claus and I look forward to hearing from you. Keep up the good behavior and remember to always be kind to one another.
Merry Christmas,Santa Claus