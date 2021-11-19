Special delivery! Santa’s Mailbox arrives in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg is receiving a special delivery on Friday.

As the Christmas holiday season is right around the corner, children in the City of Ogdensburg can now ensure their annual wishlist is delivered directly to Santa.

Beginning on November 19, Santa’s Mailbox will be outside Ogdensburg City Hall. Local residents can place their letters in the mailbox for delivery to the North Pole.

All letters will receive a response from Santa if they are placed in the Mailbox by December 20, 2021. Below is a letter regarding the Mailbox from the big man himself: