CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 32-year-old Canton woman is facing drug charges after allegedly trying to throw drugs out of her vehicle window during a traffic stop.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Deputies said that Elizabeth Briggs allegedly tossed a bag of drugs out of her vehicle window while they were making a traffic stop on the Brewer Road in the town of Canton on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to authorities, they found 85 packets of fentanyl inside the bag. Briggs was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in the third degree and tampering with physical evidence.

She was arraigned in the Canton Town Court and sent to jail without bail.