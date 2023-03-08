ROSSIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is addressing an ongoing investigation surrounding two homicides that have occurred in the past month.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Adam Smith, of Lake Placid, on March 7 on the charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 67-year-old William Freeman, of Rossie.

“In conjunction with our investigation from the death of Mr. Freeman that occurred last week, working with other agencies, following leads, interviews, collecting interviews, evidence, and due to the work from the multi-agencies, we came to arrest Mr. Adams,” St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe confirmed.

Freeman was found dead in his home on Route 10 in Rossie on March 2, according to authorities. The Sheriff’s Office quickly ruled his death a homicide, as Freeman was found with stab wounds to his body. Freeman’s vehicle was also missing.

Smith was arrested the same day driving Freeman’s car on Interstate 81 in Jefferson County near the Bradley Street off-ramp.

He was taken into custody and transported to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Smith is being held at the County Correctional Facility without bail.

Authorities also confirmed that Smith is now the primary suspect in a homicide investigation surrounding the death of 72-year-old Ronald Durham, who was found dead in Gouverneur’s East Side Cemetery in February.

This investigation was first led by New York State Police who initially arrested 22-year-old Frederick A. Wing of Gouverneur as the murder suspect. Wing was released by request of the St. Lawrence County District Attorney on March 7 as the investigation is now focused on Smith.

“It’s a joint investigation with our office and the State Police,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said. “Obviously there were some similarities in the two crimes, that’s what brought us together to do a joint investigation.”

Bigwarfe confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office and State Police have not yet ruled out a serial murder investigation.

“We are looking at all avenues,” he said. “So where he’s been in the last few months, maybe just the last year, all the associates, places he’s been. This might trigger some other departments to look into some of their crimes. So, we’re looking into all aspects of his past history.”

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office stated that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Those with any information on Adam W. Smith are asked to report it to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222.