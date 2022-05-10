ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With traffic soon to pick up on the St. Lawrence River, boaters are urged to keep safety in mind this season.

In anticipation of the “busy season,” the U.S. Coast Guard stationed on Alexandria Bay has been training for calls such as boat tows, boaters in distress and hypothermia.

According to the Senior Petty Officer at the Alexandria Bay station Joshua McGowan, these are some of the most common calls the Coast Guard receives each summer. But hypothermia is the biggest concern this spring.

“The water still cold. Even though we’re in the seventies and going to be hitting the eighties this weekend, it’s always important to know that the water temperature is still in the forties, to almost fifties,” Officer McGowan said. “Hypothermia can set in very fast.”

To prevent these risks, the Coast Guard is urging all boaters, regardless of age to wear a life jacket.

But if someone unintentionally ends up in the cold water, McGowan said the best thing they can do is sit in the “help position” until they are rescued by either the boat they fell off of or emergency services.

Additional floating threats boaters should be aware of include floating debris, which is driven by the snowmelt and ranges in size from garbage to floating trees.

“Whenever you’re riding your boat, just be aware,” McGowan advised. “Just be aware in your surroundings, knowing what’s around you and reacting quick enough to make sure you’re always there ready to maneuver with your assets.”

The U.S. Coast Guard also requires all recreational vessels to carry a list of items on board. This is included below: