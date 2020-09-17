$1.3M going to Ithaca for Cayuga Lake Waterfront development

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over $1.3 million in federal funding is coming to Ithaca for Cayuga Lake.
The money will be used to develop pedestrian-friendly infrastructure along the Cayuga Lake Waterfront.
A stretch of Route 13 will be redesigned with new sidewalks and bike paths.
The funds will also extend 5th Street for direct access to the waterfront.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police identify officer who appeared to shove man in face in Facebook video
- Player Profile: James Bradberry
- Claims of ICE detention center hysterectomies spark investigations
- NBT Bank Stadium undergoing huge renovations
- Jamesville DeWitt School District restores school resource officer through 2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App