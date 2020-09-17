$1.3M going to Ithaca for Cayuga Lake Waterfront development

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over $1.3 million in federal funding is coming to Ithaca for Cayuga Lake.

The money will be used to develop pedestrian-friendly infrastructure along the Cayuga Lake Waterfront.

A stretch of Route 13 will be redesigned with new sidewalks and bike paths.

The funds will also extend 5th Street for direct access to the waterfront.