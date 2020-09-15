1 arrested after stealing items from unlocked cars in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police and other local law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate a string of larcenies from unlocked vehicles.
Troopers were called to a complaint of a theft in progress on South Side Drive in the Town of Oneonta on Sunday around 1:30 a.m.
Troopers spotted Eric Meade, 26, who fit the description of the suspect provided by a homeowner.
After an investigation, police found that Meade was in possession of coins that were stolen out of unlocked cars on South Side Drive.
The investigation also found that he had taken items from an unlocked car on Glen Drive.
Meade was charged for the thefts on both South Side Drive and Glen Drive.
State Police arrested Meade for the misdemeanors of:
- Petit larceny
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree
- Criminal trespass in the third degree
Meade was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Town of Oneonta Court on Oct. 20.
The following morning, around 1 a.m., troopers found Meade on surveillance checking door handles to a vehicle but he didn’t take anything since the vehicle was locked.
Police said that, at this time, it is unclear if the string of larcenies are being committed by one suspect or multiple.
Troopers are reminding the public to keep their eyes peeled for suspicious activity and give 911 a call if you see anything.
Do not keep valuables in your vehicle and remember to keep your vehicles and homes locked.
