1 dead, 6 hospitalized, officers injured at house fire in Rochester

A fire broke out in a home on Campbell Street and Hague Street in Rochester on Monday, May 31, 2021.. (News 8 Photo/ALLY PETERS)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person has died and six others, including five children, have been hospitalized after a house fire that broke out in a home on Rochester’s westside in the area of Campbell and Hague Streets.

Around 9:45 a.m. the Rochester Fire Department responded to Hague Street for the report of a house fire and upon arrival found a working fire.

1 person has died in this fire after being transported to Strong Memorial hospital. 7 people were in the house, 5 children. All are being transported to the hospital. Fire started on first floor. Here is more: @News_8 pic.twitter.com/WXP73SovVq — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 31, 2021

According to the Rochester Police Locust Club, the police union, officers were the first ones to respond to the scene because they were on the street for an unrelated incident.

Three officers went into the building and helped rescue three or four other residents from the home. Two officers were injured while responding and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not immediately know.

Officials confirmed one man jumped from the second story. After an extensive search one victim, an adult male, was found and transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. All six others were taken to the hospital as well.

According to RFD, the fire started on the first floor.

One male jumped from the 2nd story. Officers were on the street for an unrelated incident and responded to the house on fire to help get 3 or 4 residents out. — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 31, 2021

Just confirmed from the RPD that officers were first on scene and they rescued 3 people from the home. — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 31, 2021

Officers risk their lives in many ways to help the community. At least one of our members is on the way to the hospital with burn injuries. https://t.co/no8f0QtgB4 — ROC Locust Club (@ROCLocustClub) May 31, 2021

Just saw a man and woman being helped into an ambulance and taken away presumably to an area hospital. — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 31, 2021

There’s a house fire on Campbell Street and Hague Street. Many streets are blocked off and lots of people are standing around the house in the streets. We did see a person taken away on a stretcher. CPR was in progress. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/088HqHpvUr — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 31, 2021

Two kids have been put on a stretcher. They are both sitting up and are communicating with first responders. @News_8 — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 31, 2021

