1 state added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 2 removed, 34 total on list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — One state was added and two were removed from the tri-state coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The tri-state travel advisory is a joint effort between New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as part of a coordinated regional effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Tuesday’s update was first announced on New Jersey’s COVID-19 website.

Colorado was added to the list in this week’s update while Virginia and Arizona were removed. There are currently 34 U.S. states and territories impacted by the advisory.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

“For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York’s travel advisory list. The virus’ spread across the country—new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days—makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release last week. “That’s why New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments. We can defeat this virus by staying New York Tough, but we have a long way to go.”

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this year.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

Additionally, the governor signed an executive order Monday to remind international travelers coming from Level 2 and Level 3 countries to quarantine for 14 days and fill out a travel form.

“The CDC’s decision to end enhanced screening at airports, coupled with alarming case increases in countries around the world, presents an increased threat to New York’s progress in the war against COVID-19,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Today’s Executive Order will require the Department of Health to alert all travelers from any Level 2 or Level 3 country of mandatory quarantine requirements, as well as require international travelers to complete the DOH Traveler Health Form to aid in the state’s robust contact tracing efforts and further prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As of Monday, there are only 31 countries that are not a Level 2 or Level 3 country. They are listed below: