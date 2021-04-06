10.5 million COVID vaccines administered in New York State

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo announced that more than 10.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State. More than 1 million people have been fully vaccinated at the state and FEMA mass vaccination sites. New Yorkers 16 years of age and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 6. 182,967 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“The vaccine is the weapon that wins the war, but we have not yet won the war. We’re in a race with COVID–infections are going up, but so are vaccinations. You tell me which goes up faster, I will tell you who wins the war,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our message is clear: We have to get the vaccinations done. Even if you’re young, you can catch COVID and you can transmit COVID. You can transmit it to your mother, your grandmother or someone else who is not as strong, and you can wind up hurting or killing someone. There’s more risk in not taking the vaccine than in taking the vaccine. When the New York State health community said it was safe, I went to New Yorkers to say the same thing. I would not have said it unless I was 100 percent confident that the best medical professionals in this State, with no agenda, said it was safe. That’s why I took it, why my mother took it and why everyone in my family who is eligible took it, because I believe it is safe.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 10,663,122

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 182,967

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,434,024

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 33.8%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 21.2%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 402,767 5,012 262,638 6,257 Central New York 345,720 3,336 236,740 5,076 Finger Lakes 418,072 4,959 264,856 6,355 Long Island 830,199 16,742 468,065 13,608 Mid-Hudson 694,157 14,369 396,439 13,184 Mohawk Valley 172,967 1,851 115,519 2,852 New York City 3,031,549 41,864 1,941,576 39,461 North Country 178,464 1,331 132,819 2,787 Southern Tier 226,615 4,075 142,938 2,741 Western New York 447,385 7,136 271,873 7,295 Statewide 6,747,895 100,675 4,233,463 99,616





1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.