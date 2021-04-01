10 in custody after Dunn Memorial Bridge protest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ten people have been arrested following a protest on the Dunn Memorial Bridge according to New York State Police. Grassroots organization VOCAL-NY tweeted that they had “taken Dunn Memorial Bridge in Albany on Thursday.

The group says they are demanding Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie oppose Governor Cuomo in budget negotiations.

VOCAL-NY is also demanding the governor increase taxes on the wealthy to raise $7 billion and fund: the “Housing Assistance Voucher Program” (HAVP), “Housing Our Neighbors with Dignity Act,” (HONDA), rent relief, education, and overdose prevention.

Later, the group tweeted that 10 people were arrested during the protest.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.