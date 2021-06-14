$10M grant going to counties for emergency services dispatching

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State has awarded $10 million in aid to localities to support emergency response operations. Administered by the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, these grants will allow municipalities in 57 counties and New York City to make improvements to their 911 response and emergency service dispatch operations.

Public safety facilities, sometimes referred to as public safety answering points, receive incoming calls for help and initiate dispatching of emergency services. The annual grant allows for state reimbursement to counties for eligible public safety call-taking and dispatching expenses. All counties and New York City can apply to receive grant funds, and all chose to participate in the program this year.

The grant not only helps county operators offset their day-to-day expenses, but it can also foster upgrades in call-taking and dispatching technology and investing in new services such as text-to-911 messaging, data communication and improved geo-location for emergency response.

The $10 million available for the program is allocated as follows: