$13.8M announced for Capital Region supportive housing for homeless individuals, families

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced that $90.4 million in state funding was awarded for 20 projects to house New Yorkers experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Additionally, the funding will provide supportive services aimed at addressing the root causes of housing instability. Out of the 20 projects, four are in the Capital Region.

The projects, supported through New York State’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, will create 629 units of permanent supportive housing, 30 units of transitional housing and 11 units of emergency housing that will serve veterans, survivors of domestic violence and individuals with mental illness.

“Homelessness and housing insecurity are not just isolated issues that can be addressed with a one-shot solution – we need a holistic approach which connects vulnerable New Yorkers to housing options, but also to the services which help ensure they can once again be contributing members of their communities, especially in the age of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to these significant investments, we are continuing to grow these types of supportive housing options statewide and we will not rest until every New Yorker has a safe, stable place to call home.”

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program made available $128 million in capital funding for projects to build supportive housing units or to repair emergency shelters. This amount doubles the allocation for 2020. An additional $37.6 million remains available for projects through the program, which is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Capital Region organizations receiving funding through this round of awards include:

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, Albany County – $2.2 million

The Mary Ann will include 12 units of supportive housing for formerly incarcerated individuals re-entering the community. The project includes a substantial rehabilitation of a one-story building in the city of Albany.

St. Paul’s Center, Inc., Albany County – $4.1 million

Senior Housing Options will provide 16 units of supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness who are older than 55, or who suffer from serious mental illness or substance use disorder. The project in Colonie will renovate the second floor of this two-story building including an addition.

Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless, Inc., Albany County – $1.3 million

Sheridan Hollow Housing III will create three units of supportive housing for families where the head of household is chronically homeless. An existing three-story building in the city of Albany will be substantially rehabilitated.

Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc., Schenectady County – $6.2 million

Cara House will include 37 units of supportive housing for chronically homeless individuals and formerly incarcerated individuals re-entering the community. The project also includes 11 emergency studio units on the first floor of the three-story building in the city of Schenectady.