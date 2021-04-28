15 arrested during human trafficking operation in New York’s Capital Region

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a human trafficking operation that took place throughout the state’s Capital District and confirmed the arrest of 15 individuals.

According to authorities, arrests were made during a four-day period, from April 19 to April 22, 2021. The case was detailed as a child exploitation and human trafficking operation.

Arrests were made on the listed dates based on the following charges:

April 19, 2021: Town of Rotterdam:

Tracey Collins, 69, Schenectady, NY: Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

Vincent Morton, 41, Schenectady, NY: Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

April 20, 2021: Town of Colonie:

Daniel R. Grimm, 59, Troy, NY: Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

Gerald N. Pierce, 62, Albany, NY: Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

William L. Sherman, 57, Guilderland, NY: Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

Sedad Kildiz, 39, Delmar, NY: Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

Joseph N. Panza, 66, Watervliet, NY: Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

April 21, 2021: Town of Schodack:

Nicholas Chenard, 43, Wynantskill, NY: Patronizing a Person for Prostitution 3rd degree

Adam M. Kraszewski, 27, Mechanicville, NY: Patronizing a Person for Prostitution 3rd degree

Joshua L. Jones, 25, Latham, NY: Patronizing a Person for Prostitution 3rd degree

April 21, 2021: Town of Clifton Park

Todd J. Mraz, 49, Gloversville, NY: Patronizing a Person for Prostitution 3 rd degree

degree Peter G. Riscitto, 61, West Sand Lake, NY: Patronizing a Person for Prostitution 3 rd degree

degree Sandice Mlambi, 50, Schenectady, NY: Patronizing a Person for Prostitution 3rd degree

April 22, 2021: Town of Clifton Park:

Brett F. Dittmar, 25, Rensselaer, NY: Patronizing a Person for Prostitution 2nd degree, Attempted Criminal Sex Act 2nd degree

Agencies and units that participated in this investigation included the NYSP Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigations, NYSP Troop G Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, NYSP Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force from the Albany Division of the FBI, Rotterdam Police Department, North Greenbush Police Department, Colonie Police Department, East Greenbush Police Department, and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Entities that were consulted included the District Attorney’s Offices of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady counties.