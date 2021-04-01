18 News Exclusive: New video emerges of suspended Mansfield police officer

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – 18 News has obtained exclusive new video from the live stream that has led to the suspension of Mansfield Borough Police Officer Brian Gossert.

The new video shows additional clips from a TikTok live recorded while Gossert was on duty. During the video, Gossert makes several racial and sexual comments while admitting that he “is serving right now… in a very small town with next to nothing happens at night.”

In some of the newer video, Gossert says that people should “dig up all the graves and yell at all of” the people from the Civil War era for their role in slavery, and says that “slavery is over.”

Gossert then claims that he hasn’t “heard of a single war in the world history that someone didn’t appreciate.”

“No one is arguing over the Revolutionary War, but that’s because it gave everyone their freedoms to b**** like a whole bunch of schoolgirls right now.”

In addition to other racial and sexual comments, Gossert filmed live video of his undercover police car, showing where specific tools were on the vehicle.

At one point he dances in his vehicle lights and says “hopefully there’s no business with f****** cameras or else I’m f****** screwed.”

Gossert told commenters on the video that he was not worried about losing his job for live streaming his comments while on duty.

“I have a union and I would file a grievance If I lost my job over me saying something that’s an opinion. My union, that I pay for, protects that. Yes, I would file a grievance and I would be reinstated.”

18 News has reached out to the borough’s attorney, Chris Lantz, of Cox Stokes and Lantz multiple times and has not heard back. Messages have also been left for the borough’s police chief and mayor regarding Gossert’s actions, and no police vehicles were at the borough’s station on Thursday afternoon.

Mansfield Borough Manager Christopher McGann confirmed with 18 News that the borough is aware of the situation, but could not comment further on the case or the officer’s status with the department.

It is unknown at this time whether Gossert is suspended with or without pay.

On Wednesday night the Mansfield Borough Council released a statement on the police department’s Facebook page.

The Mansfield Borough Council is aware that a borough police officer posted offensive videos on a social media platform which were recorded and posted while he was on duty. The Borough Council is appalled and outraged by this conduct. The officer has been suspended and an investigation is proceeding. The views expressed in these videos do not reflect the values of the Borough government.

Gossert was recently hired as a full-time officer, according to minutes from the borough’s Sept. 9, 2020, meeting. He had previously served as an “as-needed officer” according to borough minutes from Aug. 14, 2019.

Gossert graduated from the Mansfield University Police Academy in 2012, according to the Wellsboro Gazette.

On Wednesday 18 News first published comments from Gossert’s video, which has since been deleted along with his entire TikTok account, “officer_goose.”

WARNING: COMMENTS ARE DISTRURBING

“I don’t understand how (the Confederate flag) is racist, it represents the South. Just like the Union flag represents the North. No one says that the union flag is racist. So why are we saying the Confederate flag is racist?” “Well they fought against the North. So yeah, technically they fought for slavery, I guess you could say, but again, that’s been over 200 years ago, I think it’s time that people just like, get the f*** over themselves. Because, if, if that’s true. If the symbolism behind that flag is still that hurtful now, then we should still hate the south. So, why hate them for something that no one is alive from anymore. “You want to know who started the KKK, the f****** Democrats, probably the same party that you agree with. So again, get f***** like read a f****** history book. Everyone wants to call cops racist but yeah you know who starts racism, Democrats. “It’s okay we can justify our flag, because it’s not as bad as the flag next to us.” “They need to get the s*** kicked out of them”

Gossert made additional graphic comments regarding violence and sexual references while in his police car.

The video also shows the officer arresting a man and insinuating that the man was high.

The entire video with expletives removed can be viewed below. Viewer discretion is advised.

18 News exclusively acquired all of the video from TikTok user ARonUNC.