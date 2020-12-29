2 arrested in connection with Oneida County homicide that took place in January

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a January 2020 homicide in Oneida County.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Jalil D. Pacheco, 20, of Utica, and Isaiah Moore, 20, of Utica, have both been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place on Jan. 8, 2020, in the Town of Whitestown.

Quaheem Holland, 20, of Utica, was found in an abandoned car on Westmoreland Road in the Town of Whitestown.

Police found that Pacheco and Moore were identified as suspects in the case. A Grand Jury indictment was handed down and warrants were issued for murder in the second degree.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Warrant Unit found Pacheco in the City of Syracuse on Dec. 28, 2020. They were able to take him into custody without incident.

Moore turned himself in to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 29, 2020.

On Dec. 29 around 2 p.m., Pacheco and Moore were arraigned by virtual arraignment on the charge of murder in the second degree.

The two are being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility with no bail. The next court proceeding has been scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021.