2 children dead, 1 in critical condition after ‘terrible and tragic’ crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 11-year-old and a 4-year-old are dead while another 8-year-old child is injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Rochester that police described as “terrible and tragic.”

The two-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of Lyell Avenue and Mount Read Boulevard. Rochester police, firefighters, and AMR responded around 9:45 a.m.

Rochester Police Commander Greg Bello said one of the vehicles had four occupants; one adult and three children, and the other had just one adult occupant.

According to officials, it appears all three children were ejected from the vehicle that was T-boned at the intersection. The mother who was driving, sustained facial lacerations in the process.

Commander Bello said two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene. He said the third child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He said the two adults had injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Officials did not identify the names, or ages of the people involved, and didn’t say if they were related, but said all five people involved in the crash are from Rochester.

“The children’s ages range from very young, to adolescence,” Commander Bello said.

Police say it’s “way too early” to see if there will be any arrests in connection to this incident as investigators are working to collect evidence like surveillance video and witness statements.

“One of the vehicles was traveling northbound on Mount Read, making the left turn, when they collided,” Commander Bello said. “No information yet on who had the red or green light. The car with the children was making a left turn from southbound on Mount Read.”

Rochester police said the crash was a heartbreaking and an emotional scene.

“This was an incredibly difficult scene,” Bello said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and especially the families involved. As we go into the holiday season, to have deceased children … it’s just crushing. I have two kids at home, this is bothersome. Talking to responders here, we’re working on getting resources available for assistance and for the overall wellness of them. This is incredible distressing for everyone involved.”

Motorists in the area are encouraged to seek an alternative route as crews attend to the scene. Commander Bello said he expects the roadway to be closed in the area for most of the day.

