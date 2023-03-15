ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 PGA Championship is set to take place from May 15 through May 21 at Oak Hill Country Club, and according to the PGA of America, a limited number of tickets remain.

The PGA of America says some tickets are still available for Monday and Tuesday’s Championship+. Wednesday and Thursday Championship+ are sold out. All remaining tickets are available here.

In addition, all Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Weekly Championship+ tickets are sold out.

Those still looking to buy and sell tickets can do so through On-Location’s Official Ticket Exchange — the PGA-approved marketplace. On-Location offers travel packages to provide hotel accommodations, hospitality, course transportation and on-site concierge support.

“The support of this community has been a driving force in our decision to host numerous Championships at Oak Hill, and with this announcement, the 2023 PGA Championship has shown that Rochester is passionate as ever about golf and the PGA of America.” 2023 PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns said. “I consider it a privilege to have been a part of two Championships at Oak Hill, and I look forward to adding another name to the Wanamaker trophy this May in front of sellout crowds.”

This will be the fourth PGA Championship contested at Oak Hill, which was designed by Donald Ross in 1925. The 2023 PGA Championship will serve as the first major championship since a recent restoration by Andrew Green that aimed to return the layout more closely to Ross’ initial vision.

Holes with notable changes from previous Championships are Nos. 5, 6 and 15, and new greens and bunkers throughout bring the course in line with Ross’ initial drawings, according to the PGA of America.